RTI to Bring Commercial AV Products to ISE 2018

RTI's signal processing solutions At ISE 2018, RTI will debut a range of new AV products designed to provide dealers with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for the commercial market. On display will be a variety of video distribution solutions, presentation switchers, audio mixer amplifiers, interactive displays, and more. These new products will become an extension of the RTI control ecosystem, with the goal of providing integrators with everything needed to automate the corporate, hospitality, and retail environments.

HDMI and HDBaseT Video Matrix Solutions

RTI will display solutions designed for video distribution in conference rooms, classrooms, restaurants, and more. Utilizing HDBaseT technology, RTI's VHD-4 and VHD-8 video matrix switchers extend HDMI, IR, and RS-232 signals up to 230 feet over a single Cat-5e/6 cable. Also new to the lineup are the VHX-4 and VHX-8 HDMI video switchers, featuring the latest in HDMI 2.0 technology. To meet the unique needs of every installation, RTI will also offer a line of HDBaseT receivers/transmitters, video distribution accessories, and wall plates.

To meet the video requirements in today's corporate, education, or retail environments, RTI will introduce high-performance modular matrix switchers. The VMX-8 and VMX-16 modular matrix switchers are configured using cards in increments of four input/outputs. For increased versatility, the VFX-124 and VFX-248 matrix switchers combine fixed outputs and open slots (12 and 24, respectively), each configurable as inputs or outputs depending on application. To handle different video signal types, a wide variety of input and output cards provide support for HDMI, HDBaseT, VGA, and more.

Presentation Scaler Switchers

Designed for meeting rooms, classrooms, and lecture halls, RTI presentation switchers are engineered to make collaboration easier. The compact VSS-51 scaler/switcher comes with five inputs and accepts a variety of input formats, including a microphone. It combines seamless switching with advanced scaling and has mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT video outputs for connection to local and remote displays. The VMS-741 multiviewer scaler has seven video inputs, with seven audio inputs. Video is output at 4K and may be configured for viewing up to four sources simultaneously on one display.

XP-6s and XP-8v Control Processors

Offering all the advanced control options of their predecessors, the XP-6s and XP-8v have been upgraded with new i.MX53 processors and more memory for increased processing power in residential and commercial projects. The XP-6s has been enhanced with a new rack-mountable design, and the XP-8v now features an HDMI output to enable a customizable on-screen display control interface.

Integration Designer APEX v10.2 Programming Software

The backbone of RTI's control and automation solutions, the Integration Designer APEX programming platform combines time-saving automation with the complete freedom to design custom control experiences that will set dealers apart from the competition. The latest update, Integration Designer APEX 10.2, includes a new global controller feature, simplifying the creation of a multiroom control experience for a client. The software also includes a room proxy feature, which uses smart generation of the logic for interfaces in each room. At ISE 2018, RTI will provide training on Integration Designer APEX throughout in multiple languages.