Step Beyond the Unexpected: New Initiatives at ISE 2026

At ISE 2026, boundaries will blur, and innovation will take center stage, with newly announced highlights that will shape the next chapter of the event at Fira de Barcelona on February 3-6, 2026.

Push Beyond is not a slogan, but a movement. It sets a new tempo for the global AV and systems integration industry. ISE is energized to unite the industry movers, shakers and changemakers who are redefining what’s possible and pushing the boundaries of innovation. From groundbreaking technology to unforgettable experiences, ISE doesn’t just reflect the industry, it drives it forward. The future of our industry is here and now.

This year’s theme, Push Beyond, mirrors ISE’s unwavering drive for progress, already reaching maximum capacity at the Fira de Barcelona, expanding by 5% from 2025. With four months to go until the show, more than 1,400 exhibitors are already confirmed, including 184 first-time exhibitors, all rallying beneath the banner of possibility. ISE’s momentum is undeniable.

The Blueprint for Tomorrow

Looking to the future, Hall Zero at Fira de Barcelona is set to redefine expectations. To meet the highest construction and safety standards, the Hall Zero completion date has been rescheduled, with ISE’s first use planned for 2028. While ISE acknowledges this delay, it fully supports the vision and scale of the project, recognizing the importance of a seamless and safe opening. In the meantime, the show goes on, in full force. Every corner of the current Fira will be optimized, dialed in for discovery and engagement.

Since relocating to Barcelona in 2021, ISE has shattered records, with the Fira playing a key role in fueling that success. Together, they have propelled Barcelona to the forefront of AV and systems integration. The opening of Hall Zero will mark a transformative milestone for ISE, cementing its status as a global leader in high-impact innovation and creative collaboration.

ISE 2026 will introduce Listening Suites in CC2, the newly refurbished heart of Fira Barcelona. Each suite is carefully curated, blending state-of-the-art acoustics with inventive design, ensuring every note resonates with clarity and nuance, perfect for audio brands looking to go beyond pro audio.

Sol Rashidi, chief AI officer for enterprises, will deliver a headliner keynote at ISE at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2026. Sol holds 10 patents, is the author of Your AI Survival Guide, and is a three-time TEDx speaker with over 1 million views. Recognized among the 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech and honored with multiple Forbes recognitions, she brings expertise at the intersection of AI, technology, and corporate strategy—bridging innovation with real business impact.

Securing the Future of Integrated AV Technologies

ISE 2026 will debut the Cybersecurity Summit. In an era where digital threats extend far beyond traditional IT concerns, the AV sector finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Cybersecurity has evolved into a business-critical factor. Taking place Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, the summit will be chaired by Pere Ferrer i Sastre, a senior public executive and strategic advisor with over 15 years of experience in leadership roles across public safety, digital transformation, and critical infrastructure governance. The summit will tackle the hard edge of digital risk, including regulation, integration, and resilience, where healthcare, transport, and government intersect with AV’s boldest ambitions.

EdTech Congress Barcelona 2026

ISE is partnering with EduTech Cluster and Fira de Barcelona to co-host the EdTech Congress on February 4-5, at the Palau de Congressos. The event is set to become a platform where educational purpose meets technological innovation. The EdTech Congress will feature an extensive content program focusing on AI and its impact on education, introducing decision-makers to forward-thinking concepts and transformative products that are shaping the classroom of the future.

ISE Introduces Spark

Spark kindles a new chapter, where the brightest minds ignite ideas to transform the creative industries. Making its debut in 2026, Spark is a cross-vertical gathering that unites trailblazers, visionaries, and pioneers from the full spectrum of the creative industries.

“ISE has always been more than just about technology on display; it’s where industries come together to inspire, to create, and to challenge what’s possible,” stated Mike Blackman, managing director at Integrated Systems Events and SCN Hall of Famer. “With our ‘Push Beyond’ ethos for 2026, we are inviting everyone to join us in Barcelona to shape the next chapter of AV and systems integration, together.”