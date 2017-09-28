Powersoft Quattrocanali DSP+D Nominated for NAMM TEC Award

- Powersoft’s Quattrocanali DSP+D—a four-channel rack amplifier designed for installations and featuring built-in digital signal processing—has received a nomination for outstanding technical achievement in the amplification hardware-studio and sound reinforcement category for the 33rd Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. This is the second year in a row that Powersoft has received a nomination in this category, following last year’s nomination of Deva.
- "We are proud to receive a TEC Award nomination for Quattrocanali DSP+D, an exciting amplifier that completes our popular Installation Series," said Francesco Fanicchi, head of brand and communications of Powersoft. "We thank the TEC Foundation for recognizing the innovation of the Quattrocanali DSP+D, which has cemented our position as a leader in installed sound amplification while opening up new opportunities for Powersoft in low-power applications."
- Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the TEC Awards are among the pro audio and musical instrument industries' most prestigious awards, celebrating the spirit of innovation and honoring best-in-class products in the pro audio community. Following a two-month call for entries, a panel comprised of leaders in audio and production carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the Quattrocanali DSP+D. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on January 27.
- The Quattrocanali DSP+D amplifier completes the line of fixed-install amplifiers constituted by Powersoft’s Ottocanali and Duecanali amps. Working with both Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems and available in configurations featuring 300, 600, or 1200 watts per channel all within a 1RU enclosure, Quattrocanali DSP+D can be outfitted with power for demanding medium-sized applications, or scaled down to offer optimal performance for smaller applications such as retail spaces and leisure venues. Efficient operation allows for minimal power consumption and negligible heat dissipation, while Powersoft’s switch-mode power supply with power factor correction, smart rails management, and bridgeable switch mode fixed frequency Class D output circuit topology enable consistent performance.
- Onboard DSP processing controlled via Powersoft’s Armonía desktop application offers Quattrocanali DSP+D users a set of tools for tuning, monitoring, and protecting their system. All amplifier functions can be controlled remotely through Armonía or via a web app from a decentralized location. These include managing crossovers, limiters, equalizers, delays, active damping control, and signal routing, as well as basic functionality such as volume and mute. Four available Dante input channels also enable full integration with modern network-based systems.