Extron to Develop Certified Control Drivers for LG Displays

Extron Electronics is working with LG Electronics USA Business Solutions to develop and certify control drivers for LG commercial displays. This new collaboration aims to provide more certified drivers to facilitate the integration of LG displays with Extron AV control systems.

LG offers a breadth of commercial display products, including its 86-inch Ultra Stretch displays, 4K Ultra HD monitors, outdoor signage systems, and advanced video wall displays. Extron provides fully tested Ethernet, serial, and IR control drivers for use with Extron MediaLink Plus controllers and IP Link Pro control processors.

“As a world leader in display technology, LG offers integrators an impressively broad selection of innovative commercial displays for a wide array of pro AV applications,” said Art Garcia, vice president of business development for Extron. “This new project with LG Business Solutions will enable us to provide our dealers with even more certified drivers for integrating AV systems with maximum performance and reliability.”

Clark Brown, vice president, Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, said, “Extron’s control platform is a robust control solution that offers flexible configuration capabilities and exceptional ease of operation, complementing LG’s advanced display technologies. Working with Extron gives LG the opportunity to expand the choices integrators have for controlling and monitoring LG displays.”

The Extron configuration approach simplifies the development of control systems that are cost-effective over the life of the installation. The library of thousands of Extron-Certified device drivers enables system designers to deploy control systems that are reliable and profitable. In addition to developing drivers, Extron engineers perform comprehensive interoperability testing on every LG display they receive, ensuring compatibility with Extron video processing and distribution products.