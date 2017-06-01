Chief to Debut Storage, Organization Solutions at InfoComm

- Chief (booth 2600) is launching several new storage and organization solutions at InfoComm 2017.
- The PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box is designed to simplify flat panel installation by providing an organized, recessed space for routing excess cables and AV components.
- “The PAC527 allows the space for more equipment and the back plane helps installers arrange or mount the components in advance before attaching wires on site,” said Gina Schneider, product manager.
- A multi-level, multi-sectioned backplane with universal mounting slots makes it easier arrange components and maximize the space available in all three dimensions. This helps installers be more flexible with difficult port locations on AV equipment. As with Chief’s other in-wall boxes, the PAC527 features breakaway edges that make it compatible with both standard 3.5- and 2.5-inch studs, so installers can accommodate any stud depth on site. Knockouts for single-gang outlets and 1.25-, 1-, and 0.5-inch conduit are included, and options are available to order with SurgeX non-sacrificial, multistage filtration and surge protection.
- Another new organization option from Chief, the CSPR Component Storage Panel, will be making its debut at InfoComm. The CSPR provides more than 160 square inches of secure attachment area for AV equipment independent of display mounts. A handle provides easier access while securing equipment or installing behind flat panels. Technicians can remove the CSPR to service equipment without removing the display. This solution is well suited for standardizing the deployment of AV component configuration across large projects.