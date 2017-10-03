Allen & Heath Names Jeff Hawley U.S. Marketing Manager

- Allen & Heath USA has appointed Jeff Hawley to its U.S. marketing team under the American Music & Sound (AM&S) umbrella.
- For more than a decade Hawley served on the Yamaha marketing team, focusing primarily on digital marketing, corporate branding, and B2C initiatives. In his role as marketing manager for Allen & Heath USA, Hawley will leverage his extensive music industry and marketing background to work to expand and enhance all facets of Allen & Heath marketing within the U.S.
- “I have worn many different hats throughout my career in the music industry, from market research to retail, and product design to marketing,” Hawley said. “It is quite exciting to bring it all together in support of the stellar team at Allen & Heath here in the U.S. and in the U.K."
- “As we continue to raise the profile of Allen & Heath in multiple markets across the U.S., Jeff’s unique experience will enable us to reach the next level,” said Tim Schaeffer, senior VP for Allen & Heath USA. “I am excited to welcome him on board. His appointment is a great example of our continued commitment to being the leader in our industry.”