Great Park Live Expands Sonic Coverage with EAW System

Pacific Coast Entertainment (PCE) has partnered with Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) once again to further enhance the sound system at Great Park Live. Following last year’s installation of EAW’s powerful Anya ADAPTive system, PCE returned ahead of the 2025 summer season to upgrade the rig and ensure flawless coverage for the venue’s newly expanded seating.

[Premium Sound for Every Seat]

“Last year’s system sounded fantastic, but the venue has since evolved,” said Tom Pappanduros, production manager at PCE. “When the City of Irvine decided to widen the seating sections, we needed to make sure the system could cover every new seat without compromise. Adding to our existing EAW system gave us the flexibility to expand while maintaining consistency and clarity.”

Originally launched with 24 Anya boxes and 24 Otto subwoofers, the initial installation successfully addressed the venue’s unique acoustic challenges, particularly minimizing sound bleed into surrounding neighborhoods. However, with the addition of approximately 1,500 new seats across both sides of the venue, the system required further expansion.

(Image credit: EAW)

The upgraded system now features two columns of 16 Anya modules providing 140 degrees of horizontal coverage per side that supports the more than 220-foot-wide seating area. Two Anna modules were added beneath each main hang to strengthen center fill, while three more per side serve as delays behind front of house. The 24 Otto subwoofers remain in place, finely retuned for the new configuration.

“The difference was immediate,” said Pappanduros. “Adding those Anna boxes underneath completely transformed the center section. It was a space we didn’t realize needed reinforcement until we heard the results. Now the system sounds balanced from left to right and front to back.”

To ensure the upgrade met the highest standards, EAW sent engineers onsite to fine-tune the system. “We were very fortunate to have EAW’s team work directly with us,” Pappanduros noted. “It speaks volumes about their commitment that they not only provide excellent products but also support them in the field to guarantee the venue is sounding its best.”

That support, combined with the adaptability of EAW’s ADAPTive technology, ensures the venue is ready for a wide range of performances—from orchestras and symphonies to touring acts and high-energy concerts.

Since the upgrade, Great Park Live has hosted a variety of shows, all benefiting from the expanded system. Highlights include Hawaiian reggae artist Kolohe Kai, which drew the largest audience yet to the venue, with nearly 7,000 attendees.

“The rig performed wonderfully,” said Pappanduros. “Artists’ front of house engineers are consistently impressed with the headroom and even coverage. We often have to remind them that they don’t need to keep pushing the levels—the sound carries evenly all the way to the back.”

For PCE, the upgrade marks an important step in Great Park Live’s growth and reflects their long-standing trust in EAW. “The EAW system excites touring engineers, impresses audiences and positions Great Park Live as a destination venue,” Pappanduros says, “We’re proud to play a role in that and to continue working with EAW on projects that raise the bar for live sound.”