Xilinx Devices Power Sony's New Next-Gen Live Production Video Switcher

The What: A new range of Sony's electronics products used for professional audio-video (AV) applications, including the new XVS-G1 4K Live Production Switcher, is powered by Xilinx's field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) devices. Together, the companies' cutting-edge technologies are making possible the capture and broadcast of live events worldwide.

The What Else: The Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) plays a critical role in the new XVS-G1 video switcher, which inherits features and capabilities of prior models while adding cutting-edge technology for enhanced visual processing of live events with a maximum capacity of 24 4K UHD channels. The Xilinx device's embedded HBM controller and high-performance transceivers enable high-speed processing at high resolution 4K with wide color gamut, and high dynamic range at ultra-low latencies. This will be the first broadcast video switcher to be deployed for live sports and live events using Xilinx's HBM technology.

In addition to the new switcher, Xilinx devices are being used in a wide range of Sony's professional solutions, including:

•VENICE full-frame digital cinema camera

• FX9 full-frame 6K sensor camera

• BVM-HX310 31-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX(tm) Professional Master Monitor

• HDC-5500 three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensor portable system camera and the HDCU-5500 Camera Control Unit

The Bottom Line: "Xilinx technology has helped us improve the real-time processing and routing of video and audio in our new XVS-G1 switcher," said Koichi Yamanaka, Senior General Manager, Media Solution Business Division, Sony Corporation. "We use Xilinx devices because their architecture gives us flexibility, allowing us to customize and update capabilities to align with the rapidly-changing market needs as well as the specific product needs of our customers."