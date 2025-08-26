Alfatron Electronics Unveils New Conferencing Solution

Alfatron Electronics is miking the conferencing experience more intuitive and seamless. Introducing the ALF-MU4K HUB which supports 4K resolutions, USB 3.2 for maximum speed and efficiency, plus control via TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) for the GUI (Graphical User Interface), the ALF-MU4K Hub takes efficiency and advanced control to a new level.

The new ALF-MU4K Hub is designed to support the latest equipment and the highest signal resolutions and transfer speeds. This includes HDMI 2.0 with support for 18 Gbps bandwidth that enables 4K Ultra HD video at 60 fps 4:4:4. Further, the unit supports HDCP 2.3, which is the latest version of High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection, and the hub is also backward compatible.

When multiple signal sources are connected, the ability to seamlessly switch between them is essential. In this regard, the ALF-MU4K Hub excels. The hub’s Multiview function provides selection among various modes, and the user can define those settings, such as the ability to see all four input sources prior to making a selection. To ensure intuitive operation, the hub provides KVM switching among two computers at 10 Gbps. KVM auto-switching is based on TMDS/5V detection and KVM supports hot-key control at the USB2.0 port. The ALF-MU4K Hub provides 4 USB ports with the ability to handle up to USB 3.2 and there is also a single USB 2.0 KVM port.

Additional connectivity on the ALF-MU4K Hub includes USB C as well as HDMI inputs with Host USB ports for Unified Connectivity. It should also be noted that Ethernet is enabled for all USB C and B Host ports.

Additional functions of the new ALF-MU4K Hub include versatile control via the TCP/IP (GUI), RS232, or GPIO with a 3rd party control system. The hub supports auto switching for the inputs and EDID (Extended Display Identification Data). HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) management is handled via DIP switches. TCP/IP is to allow the firmware upgrade to be done over the network and to be discoverable via a third-party management system.