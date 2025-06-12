Extron Has a New 4K Collaboration and Presentation Switcher

Introducing the new UCS SW 313 from Extron. This collaboration and presentation switcher was designed to meet the needs of presentation, unified communications, and other meeting spaces. The UCS SW 313 features three inputs that support the connection of USB and dual HDMI sources and five USB device ports connect to peripherals such as USB cameras and microphones at rates up to USB 10Gbps. The USB-C input provides video and audio, USB data, and 60 watts of power to charge a user's laptop computer. The HDMI output provides signal for the room display and supports resolutions up to 4K/60.

“With collaboration spaces increasingly connecting local and remote participants through UC solutions, integrating local video and audio into Teams and Zoom meetings has never been more crucial,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Our new UCS SW 313 makes this seamless with USB-C connectivity that supports cameras and microphones, all while providing power to a local device.”

The UCS SW 313 offers intuitive collaboration with auto switching that prioritizes inputs, providing natural switching and minimal user interaction with AV hardware or a control system. It can also be controlled via Ethernet, including RS‑232 control to a local display. The UCS SW 313 makes it easy to integrate AV sources and USB cameras for Teams and Zoom meetings into conference, meeting, and collaboration spaces.