VuWall Announces NDI Protocol Support Across Visualization Ecosystem

Video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions specialist VuWall announced that its TRx 3.1 Video Wall Management Platform can route NewTek NDI-encoded sources to a combination of NDI-enabled decoders, including VuWall’s new VuStream 150 encoder/decoder and the entire VuScape series of video wall controllers. The company’s VuScape processors can open multiple NDI sources simultaneously and display them in a multiview format on a video wall. The NDI and NDI HX format expands the many protocols that VuScape already supports.

NDI is a royalty-free technology that allows audio, video, and data sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network. It eliminates costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while making any source available for any destination on the network.

“Earlier this year we launched our initial efforts to incorporate NDI into our ecosystem with the announcement of our VuStream 150 appliance,” said VuWall CEO Paul Vander Plaetse. “Only four months later, we’re expanding that support into all our video wall controllers, providing our customers with increased interoperability and simplicity for their AV-over-IP workflows. Currently, we’re the only manufacturer to provide video wall controllers that can decode any NDI stream—even those generated by third-party manufacturers—and open multiple NDI sources simultaneously on a single logical surface.”

VuWall’s NDI integration with TRx as well as with the VuStream and VuScape product families provides several benefits to customers. It leverages the very low latency on 1Gb networks of NDI-encoded content or NDI technology across an AV network. It also increases the level of interoperability that TRx offers, which simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP projects with a single, centralized platform that installs easily while routing and servicing hundreds of sources without any programming.

With these expanded capabilities, broadcast, live events, and house of worship applications, many of which already rely on NDI, are thoroughly supported by the VuWall ecosystem. Content can be distributed to a combination of monitors and video walls throughout these types of facilities. As more AV integrators explore the benefits of NDI, TRx is becoming a common distribution platform for corporate, government, and other mission-critical environments.