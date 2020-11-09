VuWall Releases TRx 3.0 for Video Wall Management and AV-over-IP Distribution

The What: VuWall has released TRx 3.0 powered with VuTrex technology, a new solution offering a single software platform for AV-over-IP content distribution and advanced video wall management.

The What Else: TRx 3.0 introduces a redesigned architecture with hybrid VuTrex technology, allowing for users to manage multiple sources in any source format and route them to single displays or multiple video walls, without any programming. VuTrex bridges AV, IT, and IP systems allowing TRx to manage and control any visual content across any type of display, multiviewer, or video wall with drag-and-drop operation.

The software release of TRx 3.0 features integrated advanced video wall management, extended audio support, enhanced user rights management, and advanced KVM support.

Advanced Video Wall Management: Enhances the usability and facilitates video wall deployments in corporate workspaces, control rooms, and crisis rooms. This new release brings advanced multi-display and multi-resolution management with the TRx Display Server. Operators can drive a mix of video walls with standard and nonstandard aspect ratios—whether LCD, LED, or projector—all from a single controller.

Extended Audio Support: Users can manage audio sources on video walls from the TRx user interface or control panels.

User Rights Management: Secures content with granular multi-user access control that includes endpoint permissions, service permissions, Active Directory support, user rights, and group rights.

Advanced KVM Support: The TRx Capture Server allows operators to convert any PC on the network into a KVM source for soft-KVM control. It provides real-time KVM control of IHSE Draco KVM Switches from the TRx interface for seamless KVM control, increasing situational awareness and response times, with a bird's-eye view for each operator.

"As integrators struggle with a plethora of technology and organizations are challenged with handling the ever-increasing amounts of visual information, we were determined to simplify both the integration and management of video walls with a standards-based, interoperable approach," said Mark Schmidt, CTO of VuWall. "Our latest TRx release allows our customers to remain autonomous after deployments with the ability to change and fine-tune their video wall and routing configurations easily without any programming."

The Bottom Line: TRx provides organizations with a centralized management platform to configure and operate display surfaces and video walls within corporate workspaces and mission-critical control rooms. TRx is well suited for seamless multi-video-wall and single-display control and visualization throughout multiple rooms, floors, and campuses. TRx, powered by VuTrex technology, is designed to simplify the deployment of complex AV-over-IP projects to configure and operate video walls, multiviewers, control panels, encoders, and decoders—all from a single centralized platform.