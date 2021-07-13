Netgear, Vuwall Partner to Streamline Video Wall Deployments

Netgear’s M4250 and M4300 line of AV switches are now certified to work with VuWall’s video wall control technology, with the aim of reducing integration time and lowering the cost of video wall deployments.

Netgear’s M4250 and M4300 line of AV switches are certified to operate seamlessly with VuWall’s line of VuScape controllers, VuStream encoders and decoders, and the TRx Centralized Management Platform. VuWall software and Netgear’s AV switches comprise the core of an enterprise’s IP video wall network. Together, the companies provide building blocks for a scalable and worry-free AV-over-IP deployment by ensuring interoperability between all the different devices that share the same network, enabling multiple brands to work together harmoniously.

With an interoperable platform built on an open architecture, VuWall provides a versatile solution with features that simplify multi-surface display management. Netgear’s Pro AV line of network switches comes preconfigured to handle the complex multicasting of AV signals with the capability of managing huge amounts of data in high-traffic environments. Together, Netgear and VuWall provide a combination of software and hardware to facilitate network configuration, source management, and content distribution across multi-displays and video walls in an AV-over-IP network.

“Partnering with VuWall was a natural fit as we share the common goal of helping the AV integrator community succeed in their AV-over-IP deployments,” said Laurent Masia, director, managed switches and pro AV engineering services at Netgear. “In addition to our integrated AV-focused technology offerings, we are committed to educating and providing the integrator community with project design support. VuWall and Netgear bring simplicity and modularity that the market is seeking, while leveraging the latest technology developments in graphics, video processing, and IP-based AV networking.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netgear,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO at VuWall. “Investing in integration and extensive interoperability testing helps our customers deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Like many other manufacturers, we are leveraging the flexibility of AV over IP for performance and flexibility, but Netgear and VuWall have gone the extra mile to develop solutions that are focused on the simplification and usability of today’s AV-over-IP infrastructure, facilitating project deployment and increasing productivity.”