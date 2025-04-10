Boston Red Sox Get Monster Display Upgrade with LG

The home of the Green Monster just did some "monstah" display renovation. LG Electronics is enhancing the display solutions to Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox and the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

In late March, LG installed a massive main LED videoboard in centerfield at Fenway Park, measuring 100 feet wide by 38 feet high and covering an area of almost 3,800 square feet. Additionally, LG delivered a comprehensive display solution comprising 11 digital signage installations. These screens span a combined area of more than 9,000 square feet, including a notable 1,850-square-foot ribbon board display measuring 71 feet wide by 26 feet high.

Featuring sophisticated High Dynamic Range technology, LG’s commercial displays strike a meticulous balance between dark and bright elements to deliver exceptionally clear and lifelike imagery. They offer high luminance exceeding 7,000 nits, IP65-rated water and dust resistance, as well as flexible configurations – all tailored to the outdoor conditions of stadium environments.

On April 4, Opening Day, fans had the opportunity to experience the action of the game in vivid detail, delivered by LG’s LED signage displays during the home opener.

(Image credit: LG)

With a focus on redefining the fan experience, LG has established a strategic partnership with ANC, the agency managing stadium operations and advertising on behalf of Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox. Together, they aim to deliver immersive entertainment to sports fans across various regions in the United States, including Boston.

"This collaboration will elevate the in-venue experience for our fans with cutting-edge technology while also expanding LG’s presence through dynamic activations that will engage Red Sox Nation all season long," said Troup Parkinson, chief marketing and partnerships officer for the Boston Red Sox.

Earlier this year, LG partnered with AMB Sports and Entertainment to provide displays spanning over 1,500 square feet inside the perimeter of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. LG’s commercial display innovations, including LG MAGNIT and indoor/outdoor LED signage, can also be found at Atomic Golf, a massive entertainment complex in Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to be able to strengthen our partnerships with prestigious global sports franchises," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG MS Company. "We will continue to enhance the value of customer spaces and strive to provide differentiated media entertainment experiences."