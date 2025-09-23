College Football Saturdays Got a Whole Lot Better for Michigan State

Michigan State recently opened its 2025 college football season with a completely overhauled video experience at the 75,000-seat Spartan Stadium. SNA Displays provided 15,000 square feet of LED display technology for the improvements, including multiple videoboards at each end zone and LED ribbons throughout the stadium.

Technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided design, procurement, and construction administration services, supporting the university throughout the process of selecting SNA Displays’ 10mm EMPIRE Exterior line of LED video display technology for the project.

“After partnering with AJP and Michigan State to upgrade the Breslin Center, we were thrilled for the opportunity to do the same for one of college football’s premier venues,” said Barbara Barry, director of sports and live events at SNA Displays. “The new video display systems at the historic Spartan Stadium create an electrifying experience for MSU fans while also providing key revenue opportunities.”

For the new fan experience at Spartan Stadium, SNA Displays retrofitted the primary videoboard behind the south end zone, twin videoboards and a monster fascia display at the stadium’s north end, and several field-level LED ribbons while also making further improvements to the athletic program’s content management and broadcast capabilities.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

In addition to improved clarity with a higher resolution, the size of the south end zone board was increased by approximately 1,000 square feet. The new videoboard measures 47x132-feet wide (1,440x4,032 pixels) for a total surface area of 6,250 square feet.

Behind the north end zone, the new-and-improved Monster Ribbon Board is a 10-foot-tall, curved video screen that runs 450 feet (912x2,880), connecting two more video scoreboards at the northeast and northwest corners of the stadium. Each of the north end videoboards is 31.6x52.6 feet (960x1,600).

The overhaul also included three field-level displays: a 5.6x94,6-foot (168x2,880) LED ribbon at the south end and two 3.11x38.10 feet (120x1,184) at the north end.

In addition to fabricating new Spartans logos and LED-illuminated channel lettering for the new signs, Eastern Sign Tech provided demolition and installation services.

“Like every project, there were challenges along the way, but the upgrades were ready in time for opening day,” said Jeremy Lomax, senior project manager at AJP. “We’re very pleased with how the project turned out and are always proud to partner with MSU. SNA Displays did a great job managing the installation, and their team was consistently well-prepared and on top of the project.”

Between the digital signage enhancements at Spartans’ football and basketball venues over the last few years, the athletics program has significantly upgraded its broadcast and content management capabilities, including adding a centralized broadcast production facility. The new broadcast facility enables 1080p delivery to the Breslin Center, Spartan Stadium, and Munn Ice Arena, dramatically improving video quality and operational flexibility across all venues.

“Scalability considerations during the planning stages of the Spartans’ broadcast facility was paramount given the fact that future venue enhancements would use the same frame,” said Stew Ives, VP of products and solutions for SNA Displays. “Working with AJP and Michigan State, we were able to support legacy technology while transitioning to new systems, ensure the backend system had the capacity for future upgrades, and then ultimately fulfill that capacity with state-of-the-art technology. Our solutions architects specified a CMS that maximizes broadcast capability and makes for a very efficient I/O count.”