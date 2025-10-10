Kansas Jayhawks Kick Off Football Season a Massive New Video Display

As part of a major renovation to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS, Daktronics partnered with the University of Kansas (KU) to manufacture and install a massive new video display and two ribbon displays ahead of the 2025 football season kicking off. The project includes Daktronics Show Control for seamless event production capabilities and Daktronics Creative Services to bring attention-grabbing digital content to the new displays.

“For over two decades, Daktronics has been a trusted and invaluable partner to Kansas Athletics, delivering industry-leading videoboards and scoreboard solutions that have elevated the game-day experience for our fans, student-athletes and the entire Jayhawk community,” said Brad Nachtigal, University of Kansas senior associate athletic director–capital projects/operations. “Most recently at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Daktronics’ commitment to innovation, reliability and service excellence has consistently exceeded our expectations. Their technology not only enhances the visual experience but also supports our broader goals of engagement, branding and fan interaction.



“What sets Daktronics apart is their dedication to long-term partnership—not just as a vendor, but as a true collaborator who understands the evolving needs of collegiate athletics. Their team is responsive, knowledgeable and proactive, helping us stay ahead in a rapidly advancing digital environment. We are proud of our 25-plus year relationship with Daktronics and look forward to continuing our collaboration for many seasons to come.”

The new main video display measures 52x100 feet to bring larger-than-life entertainment to Memorial Stadium. It features a 13HD pixel layout for quality image clarity and contrast brought to all the digital content it shares with fans during events.

It is capable of variable content zoning ensuring it can show one large image for large moments in the action, but it can also show multiple zones of content to meet the needs of the university on game day. This content includes any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“The new video display and ribbon boards will immediately elevate the game-day atmosphere for the KU team and Jayhawks fans,” said Ryan Kuzman, Daktronics sales representative. “College football Saturdays are already an electric experience and we’re thrilled to provide a technology that makes it even more exciting.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Along the seating fascia, two ribbon displays were installed to deliver additional statistics and graphics while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. One ribbon display measures 2.5x723.5 feet while the other measures 2.5x487 feet. Both ribbons feature 13HD pixel spacing.