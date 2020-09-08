Optoma Releases Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels

The What: Optoma has released the Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch formats.

The What Else: Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series IFPs feature a bright, finger print-resistant panel with a slim bezel, anti-glare glass, a 178-degree-wide viewing angle, and cTUVus Eye Comfort Certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker Free operation, allowing audiences to comfortably view content from every seat in the room. With up to 20-point multi-touch capabilities and fast response times, as well as a built-in whiteboard with a floating toolbar and annotation tools to work with any video input, the 5-Series IFPs bring collaborative thinking and idea-sharing to life.

Compatible with all major platforms, software, and peripheral hardware, Optoma’s 5-Series IFPs are designed to facilitate education in hybrid or distance learning environments. With connectivity to popular USB webcams and Google ChromeBox, the Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are engineered to be easy to deploy, intuitive to use, and an affordable solution to the modern challenges facing educators and schools.

Optoma’s 5-Series IFPs offer wireless content sharing with the TapCast app, and the integrated AirShare feature inspires audience engagement through immediate results analysis from quizzes, polls, and surveys. The integrated Joan meeting widget and app simplifies meeting room scheduling to increase efficiency and time management, allowing users to sync with popular calendars such as iCal and Google to quickly find and book meeting rooms.

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel features:

Native 4K UHD panel with 4000:1 contrast in DC (Dynamic Contrast) mode

Built-in Android system and compatible with popular operating systems, including Windows, Mac and Chrome

Precise dual-tip and dual-color pens instantly trigger the Team Share app once removed from the penholder, producing a quick experience that mimics a real whiteboard

Optoma’s Team Share app strengthens collaboration and efficiency through features such as a floating whiteboard, quick-access toolbar, and built-in templates

Live screen recording across all inputs enable saving of meetings, lessons, or notes for later viewing or sharing, without additional hardware

TapCast app enables simultaneous image, document, and screen sharing from up to four devices

“Recognizing the education and corporate environments have changed drastically over this past year, our new Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are built with intuitive features to provide flexible solutions for these market segments, including innovative tools for remote collaboration, distance learning, wireless content sharing and meeting room scheduling, as well as superior 4K UHD picture quality and a new sleek design, offering a significant value to our customers,” said Brian Soto, director, product management.

The Bottom Line: Expanding upon its line of Creative Touch IFPs, the new 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels offer 4K UHD resolution, multiple annotation tools, and extensive connectivity features for enhanced learning, sharing, and collaboration in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, and other professional environments.

Optoma’s Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are available now for $2,299, $3,299 and $5,299 for 65-, 75-, and 86-inch formats respectively at authorized resellers.