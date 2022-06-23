Now Available: New Video Optical Cables from Extron

Extron (opens in new tab) is now taking orders for the high-performance USBC Pro 8K Series, active, hybrid optical-copper USB-C cables that transmit 8K/30 DisplayPort AV, USB 2.0 data, and power signals simultaneously over distances up to 30 feet (9.1 meters). They are ideal for USB-C-enabled devices that support video and audio over four DisplayPort lanes. To streamline integration, they support power delivery of up to 60 watts and can draw power from either connected USB device. The ultra-flexible, 0.26-inch (6.5 mm) thin diameter and narrow bend radius cable construction enable easy installation in tight spaces. The USBC Pro 8K Series is available in popular lengths from 12-30 feet (3.6-9.1 meters).

“Mission-critical designs and AV systems with long runs need a way to maintain full signal integrity and ensure reliable operation over each cable," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “The feature-rich USBC Pro 8K Series can send 8K DisplayPort video, embedded audio, and USB data signals plus 60 watts of power over a single cable up to 30 feet, making these active fiber-copper cables perfect for your most demanding projects.”

The USBC Pro 8K Series offers the benefits of fiber optics with the simplicity of traditional copper cables, providing the best combination of price and performance. The cables use glass, multimode optical fiber to transmit 8K/30 DisplayPort video and embedded audio signals. All other non-bandwidth intensive or low-speed signals are carried on the integrated copper wires, including EDID, HDCP, and power. The cable circuitry draws minimal power which it receives from either the USB host or peripheral device.