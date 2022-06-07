Neutrik Announces the halo Product Range Ahead of InfoComm 2022

Neutrik, a world-leading provider of professional AVL connectivity solutions, announced the new halo product range. Neutrik halo products integrate a new, patented light ring along with an asymmetrical, non-metallic push tab into the design of the company’s popular A series chassis connectors. Neutrik will be at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 8-10 at booth N1413.

The halo product variants include the NC3FAH2-LR-DAE and NC5FAH-LR-DAE female XLR connectors, the NC3MAH-LR and NC5MAH-LR male XLR connectors, and the NE8FAH-LR-DAE etherCON connector. By placing one or two SMD LEDs on circuit boards, the connectors can be lit up for useful and attractive visual feedback such as input detection, transmission status, connection status, phantom power, operating mode indication, and other useful information.

(Image credit: NEUTRIK)

The new Neutrik halo light ring delivers an innovative, forward-looking alternative to light pipes. With their standard cutout, no additional holes for light pipes are required in the device panel. These connecters provide improved visibility compared to light pipes, and different colors can be displayed on the left and right sides of the connector—all of which results in a design element that is both visually appealing and informative.

The Neutrik halo product range incorporates an asymmetrical, compound push tab, minimizing static discharge concerns. The tab’s matte, non-reflective surface minimizes light reflections—ensuring clear visual feedback. The asymmetrical placement allows closer vertical spacing of rows of connectors compared to standard designs where the tab is located at the top center. And with a larger push area compared to a standard push tab, the halo design is easier to use.

“The new, patented Neutrik halo products provide users with numerous benefits," Fred Morgenstern, vice president of technology of Neutrik Americas, commented. "These include an attractive light ring that provides a wealth of visual feedback while eliminating the need for holes in the panel to accommodate LED light pipes. Their ESD-safe material ensures robust connections without having to worry about static electricity, and they provide an easy upgrade path for products using existing connectors. For OEMs interested in integrating the halo light ring, their design provides the opportunity for differentiation that is both functional and beautiful.”