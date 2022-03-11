Neutrik Americas Introduces the FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System

Neutrik Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neutrik AG and a member of the Neutrik Group, announced the FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System. Designed to meet the requirements of MIL-DTL-83526 military specifications, Neutrik’s FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System is the ideal solution for use in harsh environments—thanks to their expanded-beam fiber-optic connectivity, which makes them an exceptional choice for use in dirty, dusty environments.

FIBERFOX expanded-beam fiber-optic connectors utilize a lens to expand and accurately align the light emitting from an optical fiber. The aligned light beam is transmitted through an air gap to a mating connector, where the light is collected and focused by a second lens into a second optical fiber to complete the connection. With 50/125 multimode fiber, the expanded and aligned light beam has an active area that is approximately 3,600 times larger than a typical 50 µm multimode fiber core. That results in a dramatically increased percentage of available transmission power—with no variation in signal strength over time.

(Image credit: Neutrik)

The FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System incorporates both 2- and 4-channel heavy-duty connectors that are IP68 waterproof certified up to a depth of 6 meters (19 feet, 8 inches) both mated and unmated—without a protective cap. These wear-free connectors can withstand 10,000 mating cycles without any maintenance, and no special cleaning or measurement tools are required. Of note, mating ability is dramatically improved as the 2-channel connectors are compatible with 4-channel FIBERFOX configurations and the 4-channel FIBERFOX connectors are compatible with the 2-channel FIBERFOX system. Additionally, both the 2-channel and 4-channel connectors are compatible with all MIL-DTL-83526 systems.

Another notable aspect of the FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System is the FIBERFOX briDge. Capable of both front and rear-mounting, these hermaphroditic connectors facilitate easy patching with common LC patch cords. An LC cable can connect directly into the back of the briDge chassis connector. The FIBERFOX briDge chassis connector fits into the ubiquitous NEUTRIK D-shape cutout.

“The FIBERFOX system represents a dramatic step forward in fiber optic connectivity and signal transmission," said David Kuklinski, Neutrik Americas' director of fiber optic solutions. "Featuring full interconnectivity with standard LC connectors for easy integration with other fiber optic products, the FIBERFOX system is insensitive to dirt or liquids, making it easier to clean, easier to maintain, and remarkably robust in terms of its resistance to dust and dirt. With full MIL-DTL-83526 compatibility, this system makes a great choice for a wide range of markets, including lighting/network, PA/sound, video, broadcast, defense and government, railway, and oil/gas stations. I’m confident these new products will be well received by system integrators everywhere.”