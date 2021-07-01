Neutrik Group Expands REAN Brand Connectors

The What: The Neutrik Group is expanding REAN, a global brand marrying over 45 years of precision engineering with the group’s own dedicated state-of-the-art production facilities.

The What Else: REAN offers designers of audio, video and lighting products a comprehensive range of connectors featuring ultra-robust, high-reliability designs that promise impressive cost-performance ratios backed by a global supply- chain and experienced regional sales network.

An extensive worldwide portfolio of connectors incorporates a full range of ’standard’ professional XLR, quarter-inch Jack, XLR/Jack combo, Ethernet, Power Connector, 3.5mm, Phono, DIN and Dual Banana plug solutions, and the new Z Series of IP65 rated XLR and RJ45 Ethernet connectors. These are specified for outdoor applications, resistant to water and dirt, and optimized for use in lighting and digital signage applications.

The Bottom Line: Product is now available from stock, with the range set to expand significantly over the course of 2021