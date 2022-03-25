NAB 2022: Evertz to Spotlight New Playout and Automation Solution

Evertz Microsystems, a global leader in media and entertainment technology, will be highlighting its advanced solutions for linear channel playout, media asset management and on-demand services at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

StreamPro

(Image credit: Evertz StreamPro)

At NAB 2022, Evertz is introducing StreamPro, a cost-effective playout and automation solution for smaller broadcasters and for over-the-top (OTT) applications.

Using Evertz Emmy Award–winning Overture Playout technology, StreamPro delivers frame accurate linear playout streams, preconfigured workflows, task options and a choice of redundancy models. A simplified ingest process ensures that ready-for-air content and metadata is automatically delivered to third–party storage and Evertz OvertureRT playout devices. Scheduling StreamPro includes all Evertz standard templates such as Live, File Based Content, Captions/Subtitles, Graphics, and SCTE104/35 insertion. Finally, StreamPro’s feature-rich user interface incorporates the latest HTML5 web–based standards to deliver all the speed and performance of a native desktop application to remote clients anywhere.

Mediator-X

(Image credit: Evertz)

Creators and distributors of SD/HD/UHD/4K content are relying on Evertz’ highly scalable and infrastructure agnostic Mediator-X platform and OvertureRT Modular Playout engine to handle media asset management (MAM), transmission playout (TX) and non-linear delivery (NLD) across thousands of channels globally.

Mediator-X can run on private or public cloud infrastructure, giving media companies a versatile and reliable workflow engine that fully automates MAM processes. The system can be configured to run just one of the MAM, TX, or NLD core functions, but when all three are combined powerful benefits come into play in terms of simplicity of use and increased efficiency.

OvertureRT

(Image credit: Evertz)

As an extensive playout engine, the OvertureRT delivers an extensive list of features including logo/graphics insertion, rich SCTE metadata messaging, audio loudness correction, Nielsen watermarking, Dolby D encoding, and more.

In recent months, Evertz has seen significant demand for this solution, particularly international customers who are choosing the Mediator-X/OvertureRT platform because it offers extensive multi-language services. Also relevant is the system’s support for Parent and Child playout, which allows broadcasters to easily playout multiple channels customized for specific regions. This feature makes it very easy to include regionalized news segments/programs, localized commercials, and localized programming.

ProGuard

(Image credit: Evertz ProGuard)

In addition to Mediator-X and StreamPro, Evertz is also showing ProGuard, a real-time safeguarding product that ensures audiences are protected from offensive video or audio content. With support for both SDI and SMPTE ST 2110, ProGuard provides up to 30 seconds of delay allowing operators to remove offensive material or correct technical issues so that broadcasters meet regulations and maintain program continuity.