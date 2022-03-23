NAB Show Announces #GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit

In partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, #GALSNGEAR will host an in-person Women’s Leadership Summit and other content and networking events at the 2022 NAB Show next month in Las Vegas, Nev. #GALSNGEAR works to ensure women in media, entertainment, and technology gain visibility and facilitates high-level learning and networking opportunities at industry events.

“We’re proud of our strong partnership with NAB since 2016 and so grateful to our sponsors," said #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise. #GALSNGEAR events have resulted in more women sharing their industry expertise on stages, and in more learning and networking opportunities for participants.”

(Image credit: NAB)

“NAB is honored to support #GALSNGEAR in its efforts to promote more opportunities and better visibility for women working in the content lifecycle,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB executive vice president of industry affairs. “As the premier destination for media, entertainment and technology professionals, NAB Show provides the ideal platform for the Women’s Leadership Summit and will enable attendees to learn new skills, hear from top influencers in the industry and grow their networks.”

The Sunday session is open to all NAB Show attendees. A Summit conference registration is required for all other panels and events. The current schedule of events is as follows.

Sunday, April 24

Omniverse Meets Multiverse: Remote Workflows, Creative Results

Panelists: Lauralea Otis, Production Technology Manager, MARVEL and Sepi Motamedi, Global Broadcast Industry Marketing Lead, NVIDIA

Moderator: Amy DeLouise, Founder, #GALSNGEAR

As an open-to-all preview to the Tuesday Summit, #GALSNGEAR will delve into innovations in remote workflows that are changing creative vision and results. Following the session, speakers, fellow #GALSNGEAR members and peers will be on hand for a networking mixer sponsored by NVIDIA and DELL on the NAB Show floor.

Tuesday, April 26

#GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit

Click here for more information about the #GALSNGEAR Summit.