MultiDyne Debuts IP-Enhanced Camera-Back Fiber Transport with SilverBack V

The What: MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has designated IBC2018 as the European debut of SilverBack V, the latest innovation in its popular SilverBack series of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions.

The What Else: In addition to its future-friendly IP capabilities, SilverBack V also brings a wealth of new features and benefits to fiber users in markets ranging from electronic newsgathering (ENG) and live sports coverage to motion picture productions and other remote contribution applications. SilverBack V supports both single-link 12G and quad-link 3G SDI connectivity, maximizing 4K Ultra HD signal interface flexibility.

The SilverBack V base station supports two camera heads simultaneously, enabling exceptional cost-effectiveness and space savings. A built-in multiviewer provides live monitoring of both camera feeds, with audio monitoring available as an option.

The space-efficiency of the dual-camera base station is paralleled by the reduced width of the SilverBack V camera-back unit, which makes it the most compact unit in the SilverBack family to date. The significantly narrower design enables a much lighter camera-back load and eases operator mobility while still ensuring proper overall weight balance between the camera-back, body and lens. MultiDyne is also working closely with camera vendors including Sony, Panasonic, Canon, JVC and more to develop specific SilverBack V designs tailored to the connection points, color, texture and ergonomics of each camera.

In addition to supporting 12Gbp/s and 3Gbp/s connections, SilverBack V also combines 1.5Gb/s video, audio, intercom, camera control, tally, data and power onto a single tactical cable, SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, and/or IP network connection. Integrated expansion slots support a variety of interchangeable I/O connectivity modules for frictionless interoperability with other MultiDyne fiber transport systems and third-party products.

The Bottom Line: A 12G- and 4K-capable camera-back system that incorporates an IP output, the SilverBack V elegantly enables the convergence of fiber and IP-based production workflows while building on the renowned flexibility and robustness of the SilverBack family. MultiDyne will demonstrate the SilverBack V at IBC2018 from September 14-18 at Stand 11.D40 at the RAI Convention and Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

MultiDyne’s extensive range of SilverBack camera-back transceivers are well-known for simplifying infrastructures, enhancing connection flexibility and providing the high-bandwidth performance needed by Ultra HD formats. SilverBack V adds to this powerful fiber transport foundation by integrating an IP Gateway into the SilverBack V base station, enabling users to deliver content to studios and mobile production vehicles over both SDI and IP network connectivity.