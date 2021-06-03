Marshall Introduces New POV Global Shutter Cameras with Genlock

The What: Marshall Electronics is launching two new Global Shutter Cameras with Genlock, models CV568 and CV368.

The What Else: The CV568 and CV368 POV camera models offer a 1/1.8-inch Global Shutter 3.2MP sensor and 25 percent larger pixel size, for fast, low-latency capture even in low-light environments. The CV568 Miniature HD Camera is built into the same durable miniature sized body as other Marshall CV503/CV506 cameras and have rear panel protection, interchangeable M12 lenses, secure locking connections and remote adjust/match features. The CV368 Compact HD Camera follows the same body design as the CV344/CV346 cameras with slightly larger CS mount lens type and a wide variety of variable and fixed lens options available. The similarity stops there as the CV568/CV368 models feature a much larger, more powerful Global Shutter sensor with Genlock (signal-sync), producing clear images at affordable price points.

The CV568 and CV368’s tri-level sync allows multiple cameras to be plugged into HD workflows already in sync (Genlock), which enables transitions between cameras with minimal amount of delay. Tri-level sync runs at higher frequency, making the signal sync more accurate and more seamless.

The Bottom Line: The new models are well suited for sportscast, racing, esports, remote production, or any application that requires high speed or low light capture. These two new camera models will be available for purchase beginning June 30, 2021.