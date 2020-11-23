Marshall Electronics Launches USB Broadcast POV Camera

The What: Marshall Electronics has introduced the CV503-U3 camera model, designed around its successful CV503 camera, which is commonly used in professional broadcast production. The CV503-U3 is a dedicated USB3.0 HD POV camera to meet the demand for USB-based workflows for both work-from-home as well as a range of remote live streaming applications.

The What Else: The CV503-U3 offers plug-and-play connectivity using capture device drivers already built into Mac, PC, laptop, or Linux systems, as well as a software agnostic design to integrate into any USB capture soft codec. It features a lockable 6.5-foot USB3.0 cable for simultaneous power and video capture, interchangeable lenses, and adjustable settings via UVC1.5.

The camera comes complete with a locking USB3.0 cable handling video, power, and control, and a CVM-5 Monitor/Desktop stand. However, it is also adaptable to any 1/4-inch-20 mount type for custom installations. This, combined with the rugged aluminum alloy body, sleek straight forward design, and smooth finish, assures that users have a professional setup and appearance, with a reduction of desk clutter. The secure-locking USB connector thumb screws lock the cable into place, which prevents it from being accidently unplugged during use. Rear connector protection wings on the back panel also offer an added layer of security.

Like its predecessor, the CV503-U3 includes a 90-degree lens and features interchangeable lens function. This provides a high degree of customization and personal design control through the selection of a wide array of focal lengths necessary to achieve a custom AOV (angle-of-view). This makes it possible for users to find the ideal arrangement for any studio, workspace, or live event venue, among other things.

“Our CV500-series POV cameras have been widely used in professional broadcast applications for nearly a decade,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics. “Having just released our latest generation CV503 with improved video performance, it was a logical extension to release it on a USB format.”

The Bottom Line: The software-agnostic design and universal UVC1.5 command and control of the camera provide the flexibility to use or switch between soft codecs. It is usable with a wide array of videoconference, video chat, streaming, or other computer video capture services, such as OBS Studio, Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Further, the CV503-U3 works off existing laptop/computer capture device drivers, so additional drivers are not necessary for tracking and changing video capture settings on your computer.