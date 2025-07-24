Sony Electronics Launches the PXW-Z300. Here's What You Need to Know

Sony Electronics launched its new PXW-Z300, a handheld XDCAM camcorder featuring 1/2-inch 4K 3-CMOS Exmor R sensors, the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine, and a dedicated AI-processing unit. This model comes equipped with a professional lens system that includes three independent manual control rings. Ideal for a wide range of applications including news, sports, corporate, faith, events, documentary, live programming, and reality.

The PXW-Z300 combines enhanced image quality, a 17x optical zoom lens, and Electronic Variable ND filter, with versatile operational capabilities. In addition to high-quality 4K 60p recording, it features AI-powered subject recognition for precise autofocus performance. The camera introduces a new articulating Flexible LCD Arm for adaptable capturing styles and a Side V-Mount that allows smartphones or data transmitters to be securely attached.

The PXW-Z300 embeds digital signatures directly into video files, enabling content authentication to address the evolving needs of the content creation industry, including the growing demand for content authenticity. Its network functionality has been enhanced through improved communication device integration, which supports modern production workflows that utilize 5G and cloud technologies. This enables live streaming from shooting locations and efficient file transfer over networks.

“This latest camcorder has new enhancements, including content authenticity capabilities, that will be very beneficial for those in the news and production industry, whether they’re capturing action-packed content, breaking stories, or producing educational documentaries,” said Kento Sayama, deputy head, media degment, Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics.

The PXW-Z300 supports various recording formats designed for a wide range of video production applications, including news footage and documentaries. It offers standard support for MXF file recording in formats adopted by the XDCAM series, such as MPEG HD422, XAVC Intra (4K/HD 4:2:2 10bit), and XAVC Long (4K 4:2:0 8bit/HD 4:2:2 10bit), as well as MP4 proxy recording in HEVC.