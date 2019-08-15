Luxul Shipping Next-Gen XWC-2000 Wireless Controller With Roam Assist

The What: Luxul has begun shipping the next generation to its flagship XWC-1000 Wireless Controller: the XWC-2000. The new controller utilizes Luxul's Roam Assist technology to enable the active roaming of mobile client devices and simple deployment of up to 32 wireless access points (AP) for large installations.

The What Else: The XWC-2000 delivers twice the capacity of its predecessor with support for up to 32 APs. Newly deployed APs are automatically added for plug-and-play installation, and the controller installs in minutes using an intuitive setup wizard. The XWC-2000 is compatible with these existing AP models: XAP-1610, XAP-1510, XAP-810, XAP-1240, and XAP-1440—and future Luxul APs (excluding bridging APs)—allowing installers to mix and match to meet the needs of each project.

"Fast roaming doesn't improve network performance and many people don't even realize that a sticky device problem exists," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "With the introduction of our next-gen controller, we're educating dealers on the differences in performance between a fast roaming solution and active roaming. With Roam Assist, support for up to 32 APs, and an easy-to-use setup wizard that allows SSIDs to be pushed to all connected APs, the XWC-2000 stands out from the pack, bringing active roaming and installation simplicity to large networks."

The Bottom Line: In wireless networks that utilize more than one wireless AP, the XWC-2000's Roam Assist technology enables mobile devices to remain connected to the best AP for the highest performance. This allows users to move freely throughout a space without the frustration of intermittent connections and slow Wi-Fi speeds. The XWC-2000 is now available and shipping to dealers.