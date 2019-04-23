Luxul Ships Apex XAP-1610 Wireless AP

The What: Luxul is now shipping its new Apex XAP-1610 AC3100 dual-band wireless access point (AP). The latest AP features advanced 4x4 MU-MIMO (802.11ac Wave 2) technology for data rates up to 3167Mbps and support for up to 128 wireless devices.

The What Else: In addition to its high data rate, the “Best” XAP-1610 is designed to enhance transmission and reception performance, producing higher throughput when experiencing medium to weak signals within the effective range, as well as providing a more stable connection with usable throughput. The "Better" XAP-1510 features 802.11ac 3x3 dual-band technology for data rates up to 1900Mbps throughout a facility or home. Where budgets are a concern, Luxul's "Good" XAP-810 is a cost-effective wireless AP offering 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band technology for data rates up to 1200Mbps.

"We are excited to announce the availability of our XAP-1610, which delivers the ultimate Wi-Fi experience across the entire home or facility," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "However, when it comes to wireless APs, one size doesn't necessarily fit all installations, which is why we offer a complete range of solutions. Offering data rates from 1200Mbps to an astounding 3167Mbps, the XAP-810, XAP-1510, and XAP-1610 are capable of handling everything from studio apartments with a few wireless devices to office buildings with over a hundred."

The Bottom Line: All three Luxul APs can be used as standalone devices or as part of multi-AP deployments, and feature beamforming to allow more data to reach targeted devices. They are compatible with the company's wireless controllers, and enable active roaming with Luxul's Roam Assist technology for networks utilizing more than one wireless AP. The APs are designed to be easy to install, requiring only a single Ethernet cable that delivers both power and data through the integrated PoE+ port, and feature sleek designs for unobtrusive mounting on a ceiling, wall, or other flat surface.