Key Digital Unveils New Presentation Solution Product Family

The What: Key Digital has introduced the Presentation Solutions family of products integrating a soft-codec enabling system with HDBT/HDMI/audio/control hardware designed for professional audio video installations.

The What Else: Key Digital’s new presentation solution product line includes the KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U 4K/18G presentation switchers; the KD-X2x1WDTx and KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH wall-plate switchers, extenders, and transmitters; the KD-X40MRx and KD-X100MRx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH receivers; and the KD-CAMUSB professional PTZ web camera.

KD-PS42 is Key Digital’s 4K/18G KD-App ready presentation switcher kit with CEC Manager, auto switching, and audio de-embedding combined to create a simplified presentation solution. KD-PS42 features three HDMI and one HDBaseT input, which integrates natively with the HDMI and display port wall plate, KD-X2x1WDTx (sold separately). Additional integration options are also available within Key Digital’s family of presentation solutions. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X40MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 40m / 131 feet away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 70m / 230 feet at 1080p). Designed for professional audio-video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-PS42 enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or soundbar.

Building from KD-PS42, Key Digital’s step-up model KD-UPS52U adds USB connectivity for a soft-codec enabling presentation switcher with CEC Manager. KD-UPS52U features two HDMI, one Display Port, one USB-C, and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with universal presentation and USB switching wall-plate transmitter, KD-X4x1WUTx (sold separately). KD-UPS52U also features two USB-A and one USB-B connectors, enabling connected laptops and computers to connect with web cams, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, and more. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X100MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 100m / 328 feet away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 150m / 492 feet at 1080p). Designed for professional audio-video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-UPS52U enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or soundbar.

KD-X2x1WDTx, the HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one display port input is well suited for professional video installations in conference rooms, huddle spaces, class rooms, and more. The KD-X2x1WDTx has two native Rx integration options. For point-to-point extension KD-X2x1WDTx can be received by KD-X40MRx black box HDBaseT Rx. For larger video systems requiring additional source connectivity, KD-X21WDTx may be integrated with KD-PS42 to create a complete presentation switcher solution that includes the wall-plate interface, three additional HDMI inputs, audio de-embedding, CEC control of the connected monitor/projector, mirrored HDBaseT plus HDMI output, and is controllable by Key Digital’s free iOS app.

Key Digital’s KD-X4x1WUTx, an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter, universal presentation switcher, CEC management, and soft conference-enabling interface with two HDMI, one display port, and one USB-C input, as well as USB-A, USB-B, and LAN connectivity. KD-X4x1WUTx is well suited for professional video installations in conference rooms, class rooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more.

With Key Digital’s CEC Manager feature for KD-PS42, KD-UPS52U, and KD-X4x1WUTx connected displays can be powered on and off discreetly, volume can be controlled incrementally, and muting may be toggled, all without any additional IR or RS-232 wiring. KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U manages the intended recipient of the HDMI CEC signals via the front panel buttons or via the included KD-RMPS remote included with Key Digital’s presentation switchers.

Key Digital’s KD-X40MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2-compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth for extension of digital video signals with the latest standards in resolution, HDR, and Chroma. KD-X40MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X2x1WDTx, or KD-X2x1WVTx and is included with KD-PS42. KD-X40MRx supports flexible PoH for powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integration with audio systems. 4K/UHD 18G signals are extended up to 40m / 131 feet and 1080p up to 70m / 230 feet via single Cat-5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X40MRx extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment.

Key Digital’s KD-X100MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2-compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth, flexible Audio Return Channel (ARC), audio de-embedding, and USB for a complete soft-codec enabling extension receiver. KD-X100MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X4x1WUTx, or KD-X3x1WUTx and is included with KD-UPS52U. KD-X100MRx supports PoH powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integrating the selected wall-plate source with audio systems. Analog audio inputs and USB enables audio sources such as USB microphones or mixed audio signals from DSPs to be fed back to the computer host at the wall plate or Key Digital presentation switcher. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 100m / 328 feet and 1080p up to 150m / 492 feet via single Cat-5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X4x1WUTx extends IR, RS-232, and LAN for controlling remotely located equipment.

The KD-CAMUSB is Key Digital’s professional USB Camera with pan, tilt, and 10x zoom functionality suited for use in huddle spaces, conference rooms, board rooms, lecture halls, and more. KD-CAMUSB easily works with PCs by using generic USB drivers for Windows 7, 10, Linux, and Mac OS X. Use KD-CAMUSB in systems with supported Key Digital Presentation Solutions Extenders and Switchers including KD-UPS52U, KD-X4x1WUTX, and KD-X100MRx for app-ready control and to provide a large room view or to focus in on meeting participants while using popular videoconferencing software. Users may store and recall up to 10 presets for quick and easy viewing of the desired room perspectives and participants, while also adjusting to Home and Privacy settings within a single button press. KD-CAMUSB is RS-232 and VISCA controllable for integration with major control systems and camera control consoles.

“Key Digital is targeting the presentation solution marketplace with our integrated family of products that address multiple presentation system needs,” said Mike Tsinberg, founder and CEO of Key Digital. “By designing our products with strategic focus on the applications and understanding of end-user needs, Key Digital’s new presentation solution family delivers a comprehensive platform. Our new product line not only provides versatile USB, HDMI, USB C, Display Port, and HDBaseT connectivity, but they also create a solid highway for video conferencing software and the necessary cameras and microphones.”

The Bottom Line: Videoconferencing is rapidly becoming the preferred method of collaboration in conference rooms, board rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, lecture halls, and auditoriums, and Key Digital’s new product lineup was developed to capitalize on this trend by offering high-quality products for a variety of use cases.