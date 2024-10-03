Kansas City International Airport Elevates Passenger Experience with Nanolumens.

Kansas City International Airport (KCI) recently underwent a transformative renovation, replacing the original three horseshoe-shaped terminals with a facility designed to elevate the travel experience for millions of passengers annually. A key feature of this transformation is the collaborative effort between Nanolumens and Kansas City-based Dimensional Innovations (DI). This $1.5 billion project marked Kansas City’s largest single infrastructure investment.

The new terminal boasts 39 gates, carefully designed to support the operations of various airlines while offering passengers a seamless travel experience. The Kansas City Aviation Department (KCAD) focused on creating a visually unified, technologically advanced branding strategy that integrates an intuitive messaging system and streamlined wayfinding for all airlines operating within the check-in and ticketing concourse.

DI and KCAD integrated an enhanced visual experience at the airport’s ticketing counters. Nanolumens and DI worked closely with many consultants and architects on this project, with Henderson Engineering and SOM being the most prominent.

[An Airport Renaissance: How Newark Airport Achieved Crystal-Clear Audio]

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

One of the most significant challenges addressed in this collaboration was accommodating the fixed structural columns in the terminal. This constraint was a crucial factor for SOM, and Nanolumens was capable of meeting the precise dimensions required for the back ticketing displays. To overcome this challenge, Nanolumens integrated the Nixel Series, which created six Nixel displays ranging from 6-16 feet wide, all standing four feet high. These sections, known as “Digital Drywall,” were designed to span the building’s columns with minimal gaps and seamlessly fit into the recessed spaces. This innovative approach provided the smooth and clean environment that the architects envisioned.

This expansive digital canvas allows each airline to prominently showcase its brand, offering dynamic, high-resolution visuals that captivate departing passengers. The display’s fine-tuned color accuracy and pixel-perfect resolution ensure that every brand’s content is presented with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy, creating a consistent and engaging experience for all travelers.

[Complete (Midnight) Madness! Kentucky Wildcats to Go LED with ASB GlassFloor]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DI was tasked with developing a real-time content management system enabling the airport and individual airlines to swiftly modify the displayed information as needed. Powered by Green Hippo and tvONE, this system ensures that each airline’s unique content is seamlessly integrated into the overall display, providing a personalized experience behind every ticket counter. Whether it’s updating flight information, displaying airline logos or adjusting lane queuing details, the system offers flexibility and ease of use.

The renovation also features various back counter wall elements, with Nanolumens providing additional Nixel Series 2.5mm Pixel Pitch dvLED displays. This installation includes 15 separate video walls in six different sizes, combining to create a massive digital canvas with over 18 million pixels. These back wall displays empower airlines to boldly present their logos, flight information and other critical updates, further enhancing the passenger experience.

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

In the Arrivals area, a smaller yet equally impactful Nanolumens Nixel Series 1.5mm dvLED display, measuring 15 feet by 6 feet, adorns the information desk with a rear tube mounting solution, offering clear and concise information to arriving passengers. Nanolumens’ degrees of freedom allowed the displays to be tailored precisely to the space, eliminating the need for the space to conform to specific display dimensions. Additionally, ten Nanolumens 5.9mm Performance Series double-sided displays, each measuring 5.8X3.2 feet tall, have been strategically placed in the curbside check-in area.

[Complete (Midnight) Madness! Kentucky Wildcats to Go LED with ASB GlassFloor]

Nanolumens’ Performance Series dvLED displays were also chosen to align with the architectural parameters of the new terminal, seamlessly integrating with pillars, fascia and other structural elements while providing state-of-the-art technology and longevity. The Performance Series is mounted on custom poles in a flag configuration, further enhancing the passenger experience from the moment they arrive at the airport. These displays ensure that every aspect of the terminal reflects the cutting-edge, visually cohesive design that KCI envisioned for its new era of air travel.

Overall, the renovation of KCI Airport represents a significant enhancement in passenger experience. The airport’s new digital signage not only enhances wayfinding and branding but also reflects the rich local history, flavor, and culture of Kansas City, offering travelers a unique and immersive journey from the moment they arrive.