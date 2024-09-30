Complete (Midnight) Madness! Kentucky Wildcats to Go LED with ASB GlassFloor

The madness is coming and one of college basketball's blue bloods is ready. The Kentucky Wildcats will wow its fans with an ASB GlassFloor visual experience at Big Blue Madness, the Wildcats iconic kickoff to the college basketball season.

We at SCN have covered the spectacle of ASB GlassFloors in action, both at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and for Bayern Basketball Club. Now, ASB GlassFloor—the innovators behind the immersive LED floors—will showcase its stuff for the first time in college hoops on one of the sports' most iconic floors inside Rupp Arena.

(Image credit: Kentucky Athletics)

“Participating in Big Blue Madness signifies a pivotal moment for ASB GlassFloor and underscores our commitment to innovation in collegiate sports,” Christof Babinsky, managing director of ASB GlassFloor told Kentucky Athletics. “This event is not just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to demonstrate how our sports floors can transform the game for athletes while creating an unparalleled experience for fans. Our partnership here will set a new standard for the future of collegiate sports events.”

Per the Kentucky Athletics website, "the floor is equipped with LED technology beneath the glass, turning the court into a dynamic display that can adapt instantly to the needs of any game, whether it be basketball, volleyball, or other major competitions. The digital court provides dynamic branding opportunities, in-game activations, and real-time data displays, all while maintaining the performance and safety standards expected at the highest levels of sport."

Stay tuned, sports fans. As soon as we get a glimpse of the floor in action, we'll have some video your way.