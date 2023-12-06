ACT Entertainment Acquires tvONE

In an effort to expand its reach in the Pro AV technology sector, ACT Entertainment has acquired tvONE, a Cincinnati-based video processing, signal distribution, and media playback solutions company with U.K.-based R&D and manufacturing. Among its brands is the Green Hippo line of media servers and digital display products, which tvONE acquired in 2018. tvONE’s existing management and structure will remain in place after the acquisition.

“tvONE is known for its exciting, cutting-edge product lines, and we know our customers will be pleased to have access to them to provide more efficient end-to-end solutions for their projects," said Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. "It has been great getting to know David [Reynaga] and Andy [Fliss], and I look forward to working alongside the fantastic teams they’ve built.”

“We are delighted with our partnership with ACT, a well-respected and powerful company at the core of live production, our largest market,” said Andy Fliss, president of tvONE. “The reach that ACT has established in live events will be a tremendous boon for our product lines. The width and depth of ACT in providing comprehensive solutions and system integration will further enable all our customers in their work. We already have a great rapport with Ben and look forward to working with him and everyone on the ACT team.”

Since 2017, ACT Entertainment has completed multiple acquisitions, including RapcoHorizon and AC Power Distribution. The acquisition of tvONE, which has been in the Pro AV industry for more than 35 years, marks the first foray into video equipment for ACT Entertainment, a manufacturer and distributor of products for the entertainment industry. The acquisition follows the company’s recent move into the audio sector with distribution of PK Sound’s robotic line array systems.