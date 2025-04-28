InfoComm 2025 to Explore Tech, Trends, and the Future of Conferencing and Collaboration

InfoComm 2025 will explore exciting technologies and the latest trends shaping the future of remote and hybrid work. The conferencing and collaboration program will feature more than 40 sessions with experts from Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and additional leading companies. The trade show floor will include over 200 companies showcasing conferencing and collaboration solutions, from AI-powered meeting assistants to multi-camera solutions.

“Conferencing and collaboration represents the largest area of pro AV spending, according to AVIXA’s annual Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA),” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “These solutions power today’s norm of hybrid offices, with ease-of-use, BYOD-compatible solutions taking priority. At InfoComm, you’ll be able to learn from the experts and see up close the solutions making today’s work environment more efficient.”

In the Classroom

The conferencing and collaboration education track, sponsored by Shure, takes place Tuesday, June 10-11. Highlights include “Beyond the Meeting Room: AI’s Expanding Role in the Workplace” on Tuesday, June 10. The session will examine how AI is transforming meeting rooms and reshaping the entire office experience, from space utilization and room scheduling to environmental controls and collaboration tools. Presenters include Craig Durr of The Collab Collective, John Stearns of Zoom, and Microsoft’s Ilya Bukshteyn.

The session “Shaping the Future Workplace: The Role of AV in Modern Office Design” on Tuesday, featuring a panel of speakers from Capital Group, Studio Other, Workshape, Wielding Workplace, and Jabra, will explore how organizations are reimagining their workplaces to meet cultural and operational needs and the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid advancements in technology, space design, and operations.

Also on Tuesday, Chris Bischoff, senior manager of infrastructure engineering at Republic Services, will present “Enterprise Teams Integration: Successes and Lessons Learned,” demonstrating from start to finish how the company transitioned its enterprise collaboration platform to Microsoft Teams over a three-year period.

The session “Accuracy in Transcription Matters: Hit the Bullseye With Zoom and Shure” on Tuesday will discuss how the precision of AI-produced transcriptions relies on high-quality audio. Presenters will share how a partnership between manufacturer, collaboration platform, and integrator can create enhanced experiences that ultimately drive better teamwork and decision-making in the workplace.

On the Show Floor

On the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth 2461) on Wednesday, June 11, speakers from Google, Blue Touch Paper, NV5, Wesco International, and Midwich Group will discuss how AI is revolutionizing the office landscape, optimizing everything from space utilization to environmental controls in “Trend Forecast: Conferencing and Collaboration.”

On Thursday, June 12 at the Spotlight Stage (Booth 4327), Crestron will present the sessions “Content, Collaboration, & Control: Crestron’s Vision for the Future of AV” and “The State of Modern Work: Navigating AI, Hybrid Culture, and Industry Shifts in AV.”

Two show floor tours led by Jane Hammersley of Blue Touch Paper will introduce attendees to the latest innovations and solutions in conferencing and collaboration on June 11 and June 12.