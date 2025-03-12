Shure Collaborates to Address Large-Scale Counterfeiting Network

Counterfeiting in Pro AV is not new, and customers should always be on the lookout for fake products. Shure scored a major victory against counterfeiting, collaborating with two other international audio equipment brands to address a network in China engaged in the large-scale manufacture and export of counterfeit products, including microphones, headphones, and amplifiers.

In May 2023, Shure received information about a network of nine entities in China exporting counterfeit audio equipment to Southeast Asia. The network operated more than 80 separate online stores selling to customers in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Philippines.

Shure, working through IP services business Rouse and its strategic partner firm, Lusheng, collaborated with two other audio equipment manufacturers to launch coordinated action against the counterfeit operation.

China’s police force in the province, the Guangdong Province Public Security Bureau (PSB) launched simultaneous raids against the targets, seizing counterfeit products onsite at several locations in August 2023. The PSB investigated the trading company at the heart of the network and through careful forensics, discovered records showing more than $1.7 million USD in sales of counterfeit products from various international brands, including nearly $900,000 USD of counterfeit Shure products.

(Image credit: Shure)

The case concluded in December 2024 with seven suspects sentenced to imprisonment ranging from two to four and a half years and fines totaling $1.1 million USD. Shure and one other participating brand also concluded settlement agreements with the suspects for considerable compensation.

“We are grateful to China’s PSB, prosecutors, and courts for showing determination to fight these counterfeit crimes,” said Eric McAlpine, Shure’s VP and chief legal officer. “Counterfeit products hurt everyone, including customers and authorized retailers, and we will continue to protect our brand from these illegal activities. Shure has been in business for 100 years and we want our customers to experience the quality of a genuine Shure product.”