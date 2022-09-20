How JVC Lets BAOSN 'Play at a Higher Level' for REMI Sports Productions

With a mission of delivering cost-effective, high-definition, quality broadcasts over the internet, the team behind the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN―pronounced ‘basin’) works hard to live up to these standards. Additionally, as the web-based network’s tagline states: “Game On―Live and Later,” its free content is not only livestreamed, but also made available online for several years.

To accomplish its production standards, the BAOSN team has long opted for the highest quality equipment to best serve its needs. Among this gear is the most recent selection of the GY-HC500 CONNECTED CAM from JVC Professional Video (opens in new tab).

“When JVC introduced its 500 Series CONNECTED CAM with SRT, it was a game changer for us," said Jim Petromilli, founder of BAOSN. "The GY-HC500 camera has allowed us to play at a higher level than we previously could, and the camera’s 40X lossless dynamic zoom was a key factor in that decision. Most of our games are shot in 720p, and most of our clients, whether it be national or local, ask for 720p resolution. Today, we utilize four GY-HC500 CONNECTED CAMs; four BR-DE900 decoders―JVC’s professional grade, high-performance IP decoding appliance; and two previous generation JVC cameras.”

The CONNECTED CAM solutions, and the JVC staff, also assisted BAOSN in its shift towards REMI productions that were initially spurred by COVID. “Trying to purchase and learn how to use new cameras during the pandemic was unprecedented,” adds Petromilli. “The support we received from Edgar Shane, JVC general manager, engineering, and his team was incredible. They made sure we were up to speed on how best to set up and utilize our new cameras, and about SRT technology in general. Due to social distancing protocols, all our training and support was done remotely, over the phone, and they were incredible to work with. You don’t necessarily think about the support component when you make a purchase, but JVC’s customer service is top-notch.”

In addition to the support from the brand, the camera’s REMI technology itself has been a standout for Petromilli and his team. “When a broadband internet connection is available on-location and at the studio, the workflow is simply connecting the camera LAN to the router or using the built-in camera WiFi for wireless connectivity,” he explained. “REMI allows us to send the H.264 or HEVC encoded ISO feed from each camera directly to our BR-DE900 decoders using SRT. Setup on-location is always quick and simple. The GY-HC500 can store four streaming destinations and return video (IFB) sources. With all settings pre-programmed, connecting to the internet and pressing the ‘Online’ button is all that is needed to start a contribution-quality video feed to the remote studio.”

BAOSN originally focused solely on local sports, but soon evolved into a producer of Division I athletics. Prior to starting BAOSN, Petromilli spent several years in higher education implementing various instructional technologies for in-person and distance learning.