Extron Ships NetPA Ultra Stereo Dante Amp with DSP

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of the NetPA U 1002 stereo audio power amplifier. This Dante enabled amplifier delivers 100 watts per channel in a half rack, 1U, convection-cooled, plenum-rated enclosure that includes rack-mount hardware.

The What Else: The NetPA U 1002 combines the feature set of Extron’s XPA Ultra amplifiers with the power of Dante network audio distribution. This ENERGY STAR-qualified amplifier also offers integrated DSP, allowing a single device to function as a complete audio system endpoint.

"We knew we'd get strong demand for Dante connectivity on the XPA Ultra amplifiers when those were announced,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing. "It's exciting to fulfill that demand with the NetPA Ultra amplifiers that combine the XPA Ultra technology with Dante audio networking along with integrated DSP for even more flexibility."

The Bottom Line: NetPA Ultra power amplifiers are designed to provide system scalability, easier installation, and simplified wiring, while meeting the stringent quality requirements of professional audio installations.