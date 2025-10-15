Video Case Study: Stonegate Church Gets High-Fidelity Sound System

When Stonegate Church in Texas set out to expand its campus, audio was a central part of the vision. They wanted a sound system that could deliver power and clarity across multiple spaces: from an intimate chapel to a massive outdoor lawn with sports courts and student hangouts. 1 SOUND provided just that, while remaining visually unobtrusive.

The design process began in the chapel, where the church emphasized an organic aesthetic. The main focal point of the room was a brick wall, once part of an outdoor patio before the expansion. The leadership wanted the audio to be big and immersive, but the speakers had to disappear into the space.

First Class Productions chose a mix of 1 SOUND Cannon C5s, C8s, and WSUB45i wall subs, mounted with a French cleat system on steel beams. The entire installation is powered by Powersoft amplifiers and runs over Dante. Input options across the campus include wall plates with XLR, aux, and Bluetooth over Dante. Both the chapel and lobby integrate wireless microphones and in-ear systems using Shure ULXD.

The result is a consistent listening experience across all spaces—chapel, lobby, patio, and lawn. Find out more in the video below.

Stonegate Church Audio Design Case Study - YouTube Watch On