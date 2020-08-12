Extron, Poly Partner on Scalable Meeting Experiences

Extron has partnered with Poly to develop new, scalable integration options for Extron control systems, audio devices, and signal switching for Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms solutions.

The collaboration aims to help Extron and Poly deliver complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise. As one of the first integrations, a simple tap on the Poly GC8 touchpanel can manage the meeting experience as well as send commands that trigger automation events for display power, shades, lighting, and more.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Conference Rooms

"We are proud to be the recognized standard room control and room automation partner for Poly," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "With this new partnership, our mutual customers will be able to leverage a broad range of Extron audio, video, and control products with both Microsoft and Zoom."

As part of this conferencing, control, and automation ecosystem, Extron also offers a hands-free option using occupancy sensors to turn on displays when participants enter a room and turn them off when the room is empty.