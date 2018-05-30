Extron and Zoom Partner to Deliver Seamless Conferencing Experiences

Extron has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications to extend Extron control capabilities to any Zoom Room, providing a one-touch user experience for conferencing, collaboration, and now AV room control.

Extron says there’s no longer a need to switch devices—a single user interface on an Apple iPad or Extron touchpanel is all a user needs to control every conferencing and audio/visual function. This partnership launches a new level of convenience, providing turn-key, centralized control of AV devices, shades, lighting, audio, and much more from the familiar Zoom Rooms interface, according to the company.

"Extron is extremely excited to provide a range of scalable, complementary technologies for customers who have embraced Zoom Rooms," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, Extron. "Being able to blend the ease of Zoom video communications with the power of Extron control systems and GlobalViewer Enterprise, will yield phenomenal opportunities to make data-driven decisions across the enterprise."