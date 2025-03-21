d&b Soundscape Expands—What You Need to Know

The d&b Soundscape ecosystem is expanding with the introduction of new scalable I/O sizes for the DS100 and DS100M signal engine. Users can now tailor their Soundscape system to better suit their specific needs, whether for small installations, mobile productions, or large-scale immersive events.

With the introduction of scalable I/Os, the DS100 firmware has been updated to offer three license sizes, allowing customers to select their preferred I/O count. This expansion provides a more flexible and cost-effective entry point for d&b Soundscape projects, while also enabling larger productions to benefit from increased channel capacity. Existing DS100 and DS100M users will receive a free firmware upgrade, increasing their maximum I/O processing from 64x64 to 128x64. Additionally, two new DS100 I/O sizes, providing 64x24 and 64x64 will be introduced, offering a broader range of price points and application sizes. The licenses are upgradeable at any time, allowing users to tailor I/O to their specific projects and needs without the need for additional hardware.

“Our goal with Soundscape has always been to redefine immersive audio experiences,” said Daniel Zimmermann, product manager DSP and Network at d&b audiotechnik. “By making the DS100 more accessible to a broader range of users, from smaller venues to large-scale productions, we're empowering sound designers, engineers, and creatives to fully explore object-based mixing without barriers.”

The expansion of the DS100 range aligns with d&b audiotechnik’s broader strategy to bring immersive audio technology to a wider audience. With the introduction of the scalable solutions, d&b Soundscape can now support smaller applications such as houses of worship, clubs, restaurants, and mobile setups, while simultaneously enhancing complex productions like musical theatre, where higher input counts simplify programming and scene management. In addition to the I/O licenses, the available function groups have also been doubled to make more complex systems easier to manage. En-Scene will now come pre-installed on all future DS100, ensuring that users can immediately benefit from its advanced object-based mixing capabilities.

"By offering scalable I/O and including En-Scene in every DS100, the Soundscape ecosystem is now more versatile and, with the recently introduced reduced pricing for redundant backup units, more future-proof than ever," said Robb Allan, principal product manager Soundscape at d&b audiotechnik.