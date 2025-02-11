KLANG Releases 'Ultimate Solution' for Professional Setups

KLANG unveiled the KLANG:quelle XDM, a versatile 1RU XLR breakout box that delivers seamless 32-bit digital-to-analog audio conversions from Dante or MADI inputs for professional setups. Designed to expand and enhance audio systems with unparalleled flexibility, the :quelle XDM delivers 16 channels of output with user-configurable options for analog XLR or digital AES3 formats—all in a compact, rack-mountable unit.

“Our vision is to combine simplicity with cutting-edge technology,” explained KLANG CTO Benedikt Krechel. “KLANG:quelle XDM embodies this vision, offering unparalleled flexibility and seamless integration into any Dante or MADI-based audio setup. It works elegantly when operating as a standalone unit, or while expanding an existing KLANG immersive mixing system.”

Whether as an addition to a KLANG immersive processor or as a standalone tool in any Pro Audio environment, the :quelle XDM offers effortless integration and unmatched adaptability.

Connectivity and Control: At its core, the :quelle XDM bridges digital and analog worlds with exceptional precision. The unit’s front panel features two Neutrik etherCON halo network ports for Dante connectivity, with built-in LED rings indicating network activity. The first port also supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) for streamlined setup. A high-resolution display and intuitive rotary control knob make it easy to configure settings like audio routing and XLR output type directly from the front panel. On the rear panel, 16 Neutrik XLR outputs allow for dynamic routing. Stereo pairs can be configured to deliver either two mono analog line-level signals or a stereo digital AES3 signal through the same XLR connector. A blue halo light on the first XLR output of each pair provides an instant visual indicator of the selected output type.

Perfect for Any Audio Ecosystem: The :quelle XDM integrates effortlessly with existing KLANG systems, adding robust analog or AES3 mix output capabilities for in-ear transmitters to immersive audio processors. For non-KLANG users, it serves as a powerful, brand-agnostic breakout box, enabling full control over inputs and outputs in any MADI or Dante-based audio setup.