The Immersive Trend in Audio: CODA Audio Launches SPACE HUB Producer Software

CODA Audio has launched its free SPACE HUB Producer software, which empowers users with ‘immersion without complication.' Designed to build immersive sound fields using their own computer and audio hardware, the free-to-use software also forms an update for its SPACE HUB immersive sound processor, with added functionality and new features.

“Unlike other immersive platforms our SPACE HUB Producer software offers unlimited usage, allowing producers and sound designers the chance to develop and experiment within this exciting space, and be introduced to the huge potential of our fully supported CODA Audio SPACE HUB engine which delivers the ultimate in immersive sound,” said David Webster of CODA Audio.

SPACE HUB is CODA’s 19-inch /3U immersive processor which allows users to build audio experiences in three dimensions. With more areas of the performing arts adding an immersive dimension to productions, the decision to release a free-of-charge, fully-functional, downloadable version of the SPACE HUB software is ideal for sound designers to plan and preview their immersive audio environments in their pre-production facilities. It is also designed with educational and training purposes in mind and enables anyone to find out for themselves what SPACE HUB has to offer.



Identical to the software used in the SPACE HUB engine, when installed on the user’s computer SPACE HUB Producer offers 128 input channels. These can be sourced live from the user’s interfaces of choice, or from internal computer playback. It’s an object-based platform, where each input or group of inputs becomes an audio ‘object’. Objects can be placed anywhere in the three-dimensional audio space, and can be fixed or moving. Snapshots, routines, and movement can all be live or triggered by Midi or OSC, and it can be used in combination with performer tracking systems. Within the software there is also a comprehensive reverb engine and downmix facility.

For SPACE HUB Producer, output is restricted to 16 channels and the software does not have direct help and support from CODA Audio. Where ‘immersion without limitation’ is required with higher output channel counts, lowest latency, and premium interfacing, CODA’s SPACE HUB processor gives the full, professional solution with up to 128 x 128 channels.