Amadeus Immersive Acoustics Plug-In Now Q-SYS Certified

Amadeus Acoustics's new Q-SYS plug-in integration—Amadeus Immersive Acoustics plug-in—is now certified to integrate with the Q-SYS Ecosystem. Amadeus worked closely with Q-SYS to develop the Amadeus Immersive Acoustics plug-in, which has been fully vetted and endorsed with a Q-SYS Certified badge.

“The Amadeus Immersive Acoustics plug-in exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology," said Fabio Kaiser, CEO at Amadeus. "By integrating seamlessly with Q-SYS, it empowers users to unlock the full potential of immersive audio experiences with unparalleled precision and control.”

The plug-in offers innovative features designed to enhance the immersive audio experience. Acoustic preset control enables users to manage up to 100 Acoustic Presets, with intuitive display of the currently activated preset and status. 3D audio input positioning allows for control up to 64 3D source positions, including X, Y, Z coordinates, shape, and pan algorithm. These settings can be saved as snapshots within the plug-in.

Additionally, controls allow for easy adjusting and muting of volume control and the plug-in communicates with the Amadeus ART platform to ensure real-time updates and functionality.

“We are proud of our collaboration with Amadeus to create a plug-in integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” said Geno Zaharie, principal, alliances and ecosystem, Q-SYS.