Broadcast Pix Introduces New Streaming Solution for Churches

The What: Broadcast Pix has launched ChurchPix, a complete live production and streaming solution for the house of worship market. Designed for easy setup and use by volunteer operators, ChurchPix provides an affordable turnkey solution for churches looking to stream its worship services online.

[The Integration Guide to Houses of Worship]

The What Else: Ready to go, right out of the box, the ChurchPix systems come complete with:

Two RoboPix PTZ IP cameras with 20x optical zoom, integrated remote control, and mounting brackets

PC hardware and IP switch

Royalty-free library of suitable clips, stills, and graphic templates

Instant streaming and recording

Audio inputs that support any Windows Audio Device including NDI, Dante, and external USB convertors from the house sound system

Easy to use software control interface that automates many common production tasks

ChurchPix’s intuitive user interface has been designed to make live production and streaming easy and logical for users of any ability and experience from a touchscreen or web browser. The user interface features macro buttons that automate common production tasks, such as moving a camera or adding a graphic. Users can start creating productions using the default design and create customized buttons and macros as they become familiar with the system, including full control of the RoboPix cameras including pan, tilt, zoom, focus, etc.

The Bottom Line: Installation is design to be easy—integrators can connect the included server to the switch and then to the cameras using a single Ethernet cable. The cameras and server support NDI, which self discovers on connection. Audio can be brought in from a house P.A., either via a Digital Network or through a USB interface. ChurchPix systems can stream to up to five online destinations and record internally or on external USB simultaneously and then go on to archive the content in the cloud or on a website.

Now available to order for $7,995 U.S. MSRP, ChurchPix systems will begin shipping in late April 2021.