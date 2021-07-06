Get your free copy of SCN's 2021 Integration Guide to Houses of Worship.

An AV Revival

As houses of worship begin to welcome back their congregations, many are turning to integrators to help them deliver a more impactful and personal in-person experience while continuing to improve the at-home viewing experience many have grown accustomed to during the pandemic.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest products designed for houses of worship from companies like ProCo Sound, Sony Electronics, TOA, and more.

At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies—including Absen, LynTec, and Sound Productions—discuss the changes to AV in houses of worship since the pandemic began and how integrators can capitalize on those changes.

Download the Integration Guide to Houses of Worship.