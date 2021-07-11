Blustream Ships New Multifunction 4K Presentation Switch

The What: Now shipping worldwide, Blustream’s new all-in-one AMF41W 4K Advanced Wireless Presentation Switch simplifies content sharing in meeting spaces and is ideal for boardrooms, conference rooms, huddle rooms and classrooms.

The What Else: The AMF41W is a BYOD solution for wireless presentation, including AirPlay and Miracast from computers and mobile devices. It features an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot that eliminates the complexity of setting up guest wireless networks and boasts a multi-viewing capability with configurable screen layouts, support for seven concurrent video signals, and more.

This advanced 4K multi-format presentation switch features four HDMI, AirPlay and Miracast inputs to a single HDMI output that supports resolutions up to 4K UHD 60Hz 4:2:0/4K 30Hz 4:4:4. It features localized 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi hotspot, seamless switching, multiview presentation, video scaling and a web GUI for simple control and configuration. The AMF41W includes auto display control via RS-232, manual or automated source selection, and control via front panel, RS-232, and TCP/IP.

The Bottom Line: The conferencing space and classroom has become one of the most robust AV environments, requiring the highest levels of flexibility and scalability. The AMF41W solution is packed with options to intuitively support meeting participants in whatever manner and device they choose to work with.