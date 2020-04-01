ATEN Technology Launches ‘Work-From-Anywhere’ Solution

The What: ATEN Technology has released the CN9600, its newest KVM-over-IP switch. The 1-local/remote share access single-port DVI KVM-over-IP switch allows remote access of digital video, audio, and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation. This provides users with an affordable and durable over IP server management solution while assuring operational dependability and efficiency.

[ATEN Technology Launches New Triple Display KVMP Switch]

The What Else: With the integration of ATEN’s CN series KVM-over-IP switches, users can safely work from anywhere without having to install external software. Users connect a laptop to the Laptop USB Console (LUC) port to access any computer connected to the switch for on-site management with no additional monitor, keyboard, or mouse required. Additionally, the CN9600’s virtual media function allows a user to perform diagnostic testing, file transfers, or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. System operators can monitor and access servers from remote locations using standard web browsers or Windows and Java-based application programs.

Features include secured remote data access with data encryption and advanced security, such as LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication. Bios-level access is available with no software installation required and no virus concerns. The device offers dual LAN and dual power for redundancy, and supports high-resolution video up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz for both local and remote consoles, and its FPGA graphics processor improves image and video quality with enhanced fps throughput for crisp video display response.

“ATEN’s newest KVM-over-IP switch provides point-to-point signal extension over IP, enabling users to simultaneously access different servers and virtual machines over the internet with low latency and without sacrificing performance,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “It is especially suitable for IT administrators who manage company servers, IT network and infrastructure for internal data centers, or server rooms.”

The Bottom Line: The CN9600 joins several other ATEN manufactured “work-from-anywhere” KVM-over-IP switches available to enterprise, healthcare, churches, and organizations whose employee base is working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CN9600 is available now through the company’s distribution and reseller partners. https://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.