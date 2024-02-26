On Supporting – You: Audinate

Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate
AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate 

One of the biggest challenges to any successful AV installation is device interoperability. The primary ways to deal with interoperability issues are (a) the “walled garden” approach—a single-brand universe of products; (b) the establishment of standards, but the standards often don’t provide the implementation or support of the underlying technology; and (c) using a fully supported holistic transport solution developed by a third party. The huge advantage of the third-party solution is that if something goes wrong with the implementation, there’s a company that supports the platform, has a deep understanding of the technology, and wants to help integrators and manufacturers alike.

Audio and video stream synchronization is another challenging area for successful installations. Manufacturers that offer an integrated solution or a single tool for configuration and one-click routing of all audio and video devices solve the common issues associated with synchronization while simultaneously providing unprecedented flexibility in signal routing and simplified system commissioning.

Another aspect of successful installations is the skill set and experience of the integrator, which manufacturer training opportunities can heavily influence. Many manufacturers offer comprehensive training options for in-person and online learning, providing an easy way for system designers, installers, and other industry members to become experienced working with the manufacturer’s products. Some manufacturers offer training at major trade shows for greater convenience. In addition to training, many manufacturers have a rich online library of whitepapers, application diagrams, and technical documentation on their products and APIs.

Additionally, many companies offer professional services, which provide consultants, integrators, and end users with an easy path to access the manufacturer’s technical expertise directly. Professional services teams can help deliver comprehensive system designs and successful deployments, make recommendations for optimizing and managing complex systems, or help resolve complex interoperability issues with third-party devices.

