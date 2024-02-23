On Supporting – You: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Jill Young, Marketing Manager, IT Channel at Legrand | AV

At Legrand | AV, we have invested heavily in support services at every stage of a project.

Our Solutions Engineering team consists of experienced AV professionals ready to help clients navigate the design process, provide expert guidance through technical challenges, and research new solutions for unexpected snags during rollouts. This team’s primary mission is to help dealers through the AV design process at no additional cost. They can also jump in at later stages of a project as a set of fresh eyes to ensure an existing AV system design is flawless.

The Solutions Consulting team, as well as our regional sales team members, are always eager to work with end users by providing walkthroughs and post-installation training so that our IT and AV partners and their end user clients are able to understand and use the full suite of features our AV solutions bring to the table.

Beyond that, our individual brands also have dedicated services to support end users, including Luxul’s Customer Assurance Program for networking, Chief’s TiLED Solution Services for dvLED installations, and Vaddio’s lifetime support on all their products, to name just a few. All of these services are our way of going beyond the product to provide exceptional AV experiences.

